Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $191.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

