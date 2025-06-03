MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NCP Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,569. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

