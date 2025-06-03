Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

