Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $9.25

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,120,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 113,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,032,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,404 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 597,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 197,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $4,443,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

