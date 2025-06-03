Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.44 and a 1 year high of C$20.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.62.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

