Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,362 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 255,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

