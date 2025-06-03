Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 3,632 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 879.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock valued at $636,747 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

