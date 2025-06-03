Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 397 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 203.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,500,000 after purchasing an additional 828,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after purchasing an additional 639,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $207.05 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

