Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

JHG opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

