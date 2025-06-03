Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,895 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 231.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,646,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,983,000 after purchasing an additional 447,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,369,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,581,000 after acquiring an additional 574,978 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

