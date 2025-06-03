TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 381.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 42,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $14,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total transaction of $5,802,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,974.99. This trade represents a 45.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,675 shares of company stock valued at $23,393,309. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $159.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $164.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.