Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 4,965 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 1,970.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,700,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $6,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SNN opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

