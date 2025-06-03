Versant Capital Management Inc Has $112,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1,938.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.49.

Stellantis Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE STLA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.