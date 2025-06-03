Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

