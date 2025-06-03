Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 2,723.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Futu were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Futu by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.