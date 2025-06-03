Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 622 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 676.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Wix.com by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wix.com from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.68.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WIX stock opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

