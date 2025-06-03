The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 1.3%

ALL stock opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

