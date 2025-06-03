Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,420.85. This represents a 66.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LINC stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.17 million, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

