Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director Carlton Rose sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,420.85. This represents a 66.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 3.0%
LINC stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.17 million, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.
