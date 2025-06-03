MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN) CFO Patrick Pohlen Sells 255,232 Shares of Stock

MNTN, Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Pohlen sold 255,232 shares of MNTN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,083,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,489 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,824. This represents a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MNTN Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:MNTN opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. MNTN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About MNTN

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

