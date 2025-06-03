Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,666 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $4,191,649.90.

On Thursday, May 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $3,598,340.53.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,340,006.68.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Hsbc Global Res raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Unity Software Company Profile



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

