Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Thomas J. Kelly Sells 27,000 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, CICC Research raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

