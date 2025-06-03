PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.61 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.20). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.18), with a volume of 290,210 shares changing hands.

PZ Cussons Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The firm has a market cap of £373.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

