vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTVT opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.77. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.04).

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

