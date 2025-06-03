Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €250.23 ($287.62) and traded as high as €287.80 ($330.80). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €283.50 ($325.86), with a volume of 464,194 shares traded.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €276.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €250.23.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

