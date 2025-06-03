American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.39. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 10,846 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMS

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.