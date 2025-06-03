Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells $1,289,687.94 in Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 60,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $1,289,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,733,811 shares in the company, valued at $79,231,469.42. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Hug also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 30th, Joshua Hug sold 20,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $421,400.00.
  • On Thursday, May 15th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $227,700.00.
  • On Monday, May 5th, Joshua Hug sold 37,718 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $793,963.90.
  • On Monday, April 21st, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00.
  • On Thursday, April 17th, Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $197,100.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

RELY stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RELY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,408,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 227,231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 661.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 573,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

