C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,014,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,074.88. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C3.ai Trading Down 6.2%

AI opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in C3.ai by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 59,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in C3.ai by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

