BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 33,519 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Trading Down 2.0%

BIOLASE Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $343,758.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

