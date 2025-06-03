Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.29 and traded as high as C$39.05. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.46, with a volume of 459,705 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. CIBC dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities downgraded Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.29. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director Nora Duke purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,388.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total value of C$183,800.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

