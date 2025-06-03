Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,928.07 ($26.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,979 ($26.81). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 1,947 ($26.37), with a volume of 189,617 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Derwent London Price Performance

Insider Activity at Derwent London

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,905.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,928.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Damian Wisniewski acquired 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,749 ($23.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,601.64 ($67,192.68). 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

