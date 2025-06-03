Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

QTWO stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,255 shares of company stock worth $14,890,656 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $202,645,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Q2 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Q2 by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,518,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,872 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

