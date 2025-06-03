Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 589,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

