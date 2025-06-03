Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.