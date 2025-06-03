Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $317.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.54. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $244.83 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 123.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

