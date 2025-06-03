PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $306,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,854.31. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,483.15. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $1,005,273. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

