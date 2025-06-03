Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Industria de Diseño Textil to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, analysts expect Industria de Diseño Textil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3187 dividend. This is an increase from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

