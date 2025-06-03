Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE U opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at $63,287,072.94. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $30,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 480,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,339.36. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,368 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,563. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,320,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 146.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after buying an additional 5,607,572 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $62,387,000. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $47,648,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $43,265,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

