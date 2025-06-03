ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,010.98 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $902.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

