Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Sell

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.