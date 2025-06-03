Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,740,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $391,172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

