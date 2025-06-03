Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $215.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 316,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,343,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 781,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

