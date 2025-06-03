Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Basel Medical Group (NASDAQ:BMGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Basel Medical Group Trading Down 35.5%

Shares of BMGL stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Basel Medical Group has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.40.

Basel Medical Group Company Profile

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

