Wall Street Zen Downgrades Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) to Hold

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Smith-Midland Trading Down 6.1%
SMID opened at $28.29 on Friday. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91.
Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.
Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.
