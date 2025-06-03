VersaBank (VBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect VersaBank to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VersaBank stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.99. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VersaBank stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of VersaBank worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBNK. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 price objective on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VBNK

VersaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.