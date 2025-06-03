Verint Systems (VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $194.61 million for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY26 guidance at $2.93 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,425. This represents a 31.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verint Systems stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.56% of Verint Systems worth $28,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

