Waterdrop (WDH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect Waterdrop to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of -0.36. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
Waterdrop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Waterdrop’s payout ratio is 21.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
