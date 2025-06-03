The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.