The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,618 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

