JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 1043322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,456,901 shares in the company, valued at $229,607,399.56. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,190,338.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,947,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,601,328.40. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,499 shares of company stock worth $4,789,500. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 9.6% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $162,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

