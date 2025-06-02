Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.06 and last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 4100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.91.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$435.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 18.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.60.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

