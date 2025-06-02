ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 7701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Stock Down 12.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £439,504.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

